Defence chiefs of 12 countries condemn violence by regime's forces

YANGON • Defence chiefs from a dozen countries yesterday jointly condemned the deadly use of force against civilians by Myanmar's security forces that led to a bloodbath a day earlier, when at least 114 people were killed.

The defence ministers condemned the Myanmar military's actions and said it had lost credibility with its people.

"A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting - not harming - the people it serves," the joint statement said.

"We urge the Myanmar armed forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."

The joint statement - a rare declaration by the most senior military commanders from countries around the world - was signed by the chiefs of defence from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Britain and the United States.

Myanmar's military has so far ignored criticism of its violent crackdown on dissent.

On Saturday, Myanmar's Armed Forces Day, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had defended the coup and pledged to yield power after new elections. But he also issued a threat to the anti-coup movement, warning that acts of "terrorism that can be harmful to state tranquillity and security" were unacceptable.

Diplomats said eight countries - Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand - sent representatives to the Armed Forces Day parade on Saturday, but Russia was the only one to send a minister.

New US and European sanctions last week increased external pressure on the junta. But Myanmar's generals have enjoyed some support from Russia and China, both veto-holding members of the United Nations Security Council that could block any potential UN action.

Foreign criticism and sanctions imposed by some Western nations have failed to sway the military leaders, as have almost daily protests around the country since the junta took power and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS