Declining Covid-19 cases led Chinese firms to abort vaccine trials in Malaysia, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several companies from China pulled out from clinical trials on Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia owing to a decline in cases in the country, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Tuesday (July 28).

"We offered China to conduct clinical trials for the vaccine here, but several companies pulled out during the negotiation process as the number of Covid-19 cases was in decline.

"For clinical trials to be done, a lot of cases are needed, and that is why the companies from China are conducting them in UAE and Brazil, as both countries have thousands of cases," he said in Parliament.

He said the withdrawal of the Chinese companies was an indication of Malaysia's success in containing the pandemic.

"Nevertheless, we are still ready for clinical trials and have the ecosystem and ability via Clinical Research Malaysia, while the General Clinical Research Centre in Sarawak has the ability to carry out first-phase clinical trials," he added.

Mr Khairy said he would be holding a video conference with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday (July 29) to further explore strategic partnership and possible access to a Covid-19 vaccine under development by several companies and institutions in China.

To a supplementary question by opposition MP Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Mr Khairy said a new roadmap is needed for the development of human vaccines to ensure vaccine security and self-reliance for the nation in the future.

He said since 2006 his ministry and the Higher Education Ministry had sponsored 55 vaccine projects carried out by 16 local institutions.

Of these, he said five human vaccines are under development, while one for pre-clinical trials is being developed to treat cholera, and 19 animal vaccines have been commercialised.

Earlier, Mr Khairy told lawmakers that genome research on the Covid-19 virus was crucial for the development of a vaccine.

He said researchers at the Malaysian Genome Institute, National Public Health Laboratory, Institute for Medical Research and Universiti Malaya have successfully isolated the virus genome from 21 local Covid-19 patients.

He said the research was shared on the Global Initiative for Sharing All Information on Influenza aimed at helping find a vaccine for the virus.