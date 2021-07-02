News analysis

Decision to summon Parliament rests with PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia's charter states King is tasked with doing so, but experts say it must be in accordance with premier's advice

   
Repeated calls by Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah (left), and state rulers to reconvene Parliament have ramped up pressure on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Malaysia's King has finally made it clear that he wants Parliament to end its seven-month hiatus before the country's state of emergency expires on Aug 1. But the decision to summon the legislature remains in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's hands while the emergency is in force.

The repeated calls by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, and eight other state rulers to allow elected representatives to debate on the best approach to tackling the deepening Covid-19, economic and political crises, have nonetheless ramped up pressure on Tan Sri Muhyiddin to reconvene Parliament, where his majority is in doubt.

