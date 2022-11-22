Decision time for Barisan Nasional as Malaysia awaits new government

KUALA LUMPUR - The Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance is meeting on Tuesday morning to decide who it will back as Malaysia’s next prime minister, a decision that will determine which coalition gets to form government after Saturday’s closely-fought general election.

Both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are short of the 112 MPs needed to claim a simple majority in Parliament, and the support of 30 MPs from Umno-led BN will be enough to get either side past the threshold.

But despite a shock Monday morning meeting with PH leaders, including its prime ministerial candidate Anwar Ibrahim, BN is no closer to a unanimous decision.

Several BN MPs have insisted they would not work with Datuk Seri Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat president, or the Democratic Action Party which has the most number of MPs within PH’s 82-seat bloc.

This leaves BN with two options: back PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin en masse, or remain as an opposition bloc and forego the chance to return to power as part of a coalition government.

The Straits Times has learnt that there is growing momentum within Umno to stay in the opposition but offer its backing to former premier Muhyiddin, in an arrangement akin to a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA). However, there is also talk that the same deal could be offered to Mr Anwar.

A similar deal was struck when Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob became prime minister last year. PH agreed not to oppose him in parliamentary votes that determine confidence - such as the government budget - while the administration rolled out reforms and policies put forward by the opposition coalition.

“BN is ready to be a responsible opposition to provide a check and balance to the new government,” Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said late Monday. “However, if our assistance is required during this post-election transition, we are ready to contribute to open and sincere discussions.”

This came after fierce debate within BN, as many top leaders including caretaker PM Ismail, were shocked and even incensed at the presence of PH figures at their meeting on Monday.

Although Umno president Zahid Hamidi has been at the forefront of the push to back PH, just a handful of holdouts could scupper the plan as practically all of BN’s MPs are needed for ex-deputy premier Anwar to achieve a simple majority.