News analysis

Decision on what happens next up to Malaysia's King now

Sultan Abdullah has power to appoint as PM a lawmaker who can command a majority

Malaysia Correspondent
Outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin (front row, centre) with his Cabinet ministers yesterday at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya. Throughout Tan Sri Muhyiddin's 18-month tenure as prime minister, he was plagued by accusations of having fo
Outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin (front row, centre) with his Cabinet ministers yesterday at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya. Throughout Tan Sri Muhyiddin's 18-month tenure as prime minister, he was plagued by accusations of having formed a backdoor government, and his critics had pressed him to prove his majority last year.PHOTO: PHOTOGRAPHY UNIT OF MALAYSIA INFORMATION DEPARTMENT
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With no clear successor in sight for the post of Malaysia's prime minister, and no party commanding an outright majority in Parliament, it is now up to the King to decide what happens next after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation yesterday.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will now have to go through the list of potential candidates, as he has the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker who he believes can command a majority, said University of Tasmania's Asia Institute director James Chin.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Malaysia seeks 9th PM

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 17, 2021, with the headline 'Decision on what happens next up to Malaysia's King now'. Subscribe
Topics: 