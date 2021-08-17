Decision on what happens next up to Malaysia's King now

With no clear successor in sight for the post of Malaysia's prime minister, and no party commanding an outright majority in Parliament, it is now up to the King to decide what happens next after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation yesterday.

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah will now have to go through the list of potential candidates, as he has the power to appoint as prime minister a lawmaker who he believes can command a majority, said University of Tasmania's Asia Institute director James Chin.