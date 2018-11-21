Premium
News analysis
Debate rages over Malaysia's move to scrap death penalty
Recent death of baby sparks calls to keep capital punishment
The Malaysian government is keen to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment, arguing for the sanctity of human life.
Then the heartbreaking case of Zara Muhammad Zainal broke earlier this month.
