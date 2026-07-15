Bangkok bar fire: Death toll rises to 32; dozens still in hospital
- The death toll following the Bangkok bar fire on July 12 rose to 32, with 30 people still hospitalised and 15 in intensive care.
- Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit caused the fire, with investigations into possible negligence and blocked emergency exits underway.
- The government plans stricter safety regulations and random inspections for entertainment venues to prevent similar deadly fires in the future.
AI generated
BANGKOK – The death toll from an explosive fire at a Bangkok live music pub has risen to 32 after two people died from their injuries, the Police Hospital said on July 15, as police investigate the possibility of negligence as a factor in the blaze.
The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years in Thailand, tore through the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in the city’s northern Chatuchak area close to midnight on July 12, with witnesses describing an explosion, a horizontal burst of fire, and smoke engulfing the single-storey venue.
Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said 30 people were still being treated in hospitals in the city, with 15 of those in intensive care units. A total of 44 people have been discharged.
The authorities believe the fire was probably sparked by an electrical short circuit in a ceiling air-conditioner.
Police are investigating the possibility of negligence and whether emergency exits had been obstructed, as the government vows to tighten regulations on entertainment venues, including random inspections to ensure fire exits are unobstructed and that venues are safe. The pub had undergone an inspection in April.
The pub, located at a busy intersection next to train stations and two shopping malls, is one of a cluster of similar bars that are often crowded on weekend nights, serving food and drinks, as well as offering live music and televised sports.
Experts say they think combustible material that decorated the stage to improve acoustics instantly ignited to produce extreme heat, smoke and toxins, choking the trapped patrons.
The use of flammable materials and decorative items, crowded conditions and unusable emergency exits in Thai establishments have been previously flagged, including after a fire at another Bangkok nightclub in 2009 that killed at least 65. REUTERS