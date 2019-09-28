Death toll in Indonesia quake revised down to 19

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that rocked Indonesia's remote Maluku Islands was revised downwards to 19 yesterday, the disaster agency said, from its previous figure of 23. Terrified residents ran into the streets on Thursday as buildings collapsed around them. The 6.5-magnitude tremor also sparked landslides that buried at least one victim. Among the confirmed dead was an infant. National disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said that the death toll was lowered after officials realised some of the deceased had been double-counted. More than 100 people were also injured and at least 15,000 had to flee because their houses were damaged by the strong jolt, he said.