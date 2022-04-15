Death toll from tropical storm Megi in Philippines rises to 117

ABUYOG (Philippines) • The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi rose to 117 yesterday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to strike the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands into evacuation centres.

In the central province of Leyte - the worst affected by Megi - devastating landslides smashed farming and fishing communities, wiping out houses.

The region is regularly ravaged by storms, including a direct hit from Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Emergency personnel in Abuyog municipality retrieved dozens of bodies from the coastal village of Pilar that was destroyed by a landslide on Tuesday.

At least 28 people were killed and around 150 are missing, Abuyog mayor Lemuel Traya said.

Bad weather and thick mud complicated retrieval efforts in Pilar where the ground was unstable. Searchers combed the coastline after some bodies were swept kilometres away by ocean currents.

"This could go on for days," Mr Traya warned.

Many of those who died had hiked up a mountain to avoid floods, villagers said.

"It sounded like a helicopter," said Pilar councillor Anacleta Canuto, 44, describing the noise made by the landslide.

Mrs Canuto, her husband and their two children survived, but they lost at least nine relatives.

Pilar fisherman Santiago Dahonog, 38, said he rushed into the sea with two siblings and a nephew as the landslide hurtled towards them.

"We got out of the house, ran to the water and started swimming," he said. "I was the only survivor."

Another 86 people were killed and dozens injured in vegetable-, rice-and coconut-growing villages around Baybay City at the weekend, the local authorities said. At least 117 are still missing.

The hardest hit was Kantagnos, where 32 people died and 103 have not been found.

In the nearby village of Bunga, 17 people perished when a wave of sodden soil swept down a hill and slammed into the riverside community. Only a few rooftops are visible in the mud which has started to smell of rotting flesh.

Three people also drowned on the main southern island of Mindanao, the national disaster agency said in its latest update.

Another three deaths previously reported in the central province of Negros Oriental were dropped from the tally after they were found to be unrelated to the storm.

Megi struck at the beginning of Holy Week, one of the most important holidays in the mainly Catholic country when thousands travel to visit relatives.

