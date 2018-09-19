Death toll from Mangkhut hits 74 in the Philippines

MANILA • The death toll from Typhoon Mangkhut, which hit the northern part of the Philippines over the weekend, climbed to 74 yesterday as searchers raced against time to find those missing.

The national police said most of the fatalities were recorded in Luzon island's Cordillera mountain region, which was badly hit by landslides. Sixty people were confirmed dead there, and 10 in the Cagayan Valley region.

Police said 55 remain missing and more than 70 were wounded.

In the mining town of Itogon in the Cordillera, searchers continued to dig for those buried under a vast landslide unleashed by Mangkhut.

Over a dozen bodies have been found, while up to 40 more people could be entombed - with very little hope they are alive.

"I know all of them. I work with them," said miner Johnny Paggadut Jr. "The only thing on my mind now is I want to help give the bodies of my friends back to their families."

Around him, hundreds of searchers, a quarter of them miners, scraped away at the hardening mass of mud as cadaver-sniffing dogs were led across the site.

IN THE PATH OF DESTRUCTION

14.27b pesos Damage estimated at about S$360 million, caused by Typhoon Mangkhut to farms and infrastructure in the Philippines.

A roughly half-kilometre stretch of hillside in the Cordillera range collapsed on dwellings used by small-scale miners and their families as the typhoon dumped a month's worth of rain in a matter of hours.

Even before the storm hit, the hilly region was primed for landslides after a month of monsoon rain saturated the soil.

Mr Carlos Payadon, 62, was working the hot, muddy pit yesterday to find his nephew. He had hoped the young man, in his 20s, would find a different job with fewer risks. But his nephew needed the money.

"I know he is already dead. But I just hope we can dig up his body," Mr Payadon said. "I can't give up. When you give up it's like forsaking your family."

Itogon is one of the country's oldest mining hubs, with known gold panning activity stretching back to before the 17th-century Spanish colonial conquest.

Thousands of people from all over the country still flock to the upland town seeking their fortune in largely unregulated mining.

"In times like this, miners from all over the region pitch in," said provincial police chief Lyndon Mencio, adding that the workers are an asset because of their expertise at tunnelling. "All belong to the same profession and doing this gives them comfort, knowing they could count on this same kind of help."

It will be an excruciatingly slow effort to clear the site of debris.

Because the landslide destroyed roads going into the area, no heavy equipment has been able to reach the site. The government said it has sent a two-dozen-strong rescue team with life-detecting devices.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK