Death toll from floods, landslides in Philippines mounts to 58

BAYBAY (Philippines) • The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 58 yesterday, official tallies showed, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches.

Most of the deaths from tropical storm Megi - the strongest to hit the disaster-prone archipelago this year - were in the central province of Leyte, where landslides have devastated communities.

At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements around Baybay City over the weekend, local authorities said. More than 100 people were injured, they added.

Aerial photos showed a wide stretch of mud that had swept down a hill of coconut trees and engulfed Bunga village, where only a few rooftops poked through the now-transformed landscape.

Three people were killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and three on the main southern island of Mindanao, according to the national disaster agency.

The search for survivors in Pilar village - part of Abuyog municipality in Leyte - resumed at first light yesterday, with boats carrying rescuers to the coastal community of around 400 people.

The operation came a day after a landslide pushed many houses in the village into the sea.

"We have five casualties, one unidentified," Captain James Mark Ruiz of Abuyog police told Agence France-Presse.

Capt Ruiz said more boats were needed to rescue victims and retrieve bodies in the ongoing search after landslides cut off road access to the community.

About 50 survivors have been ferried from the village, the Bureau of Fire Protection said on Facebook on Tuesday. Photos posted by the agency showed buildings crushed or turned over by the force of the landslide.

Medical workers rushed to treat victims as they were brought to shore, applying bandages to cuts and providing emergency blankets. One woman had her right arm in a splint.

Search operations resumed around Baybay City after the rain stopped, enabling emergency personnel to access hard-hit areas. Mayor Jose Carlos Cari told CNN Philippines: "In some villages, we're just doing retrieval."

The authorities yesterday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in evacuation centres.

Mr Cari told DZMM radio station: "There's aid like food and medicines but the problem is management in evacuation centres."

A foundation of broadcasting firm ABS-CBN said it was waiting for floods to subside before distributing 7,500 food packs.

"Water systems are bogged down so our problem is drinking water," Mr Norberto Oja, a health officer in Baybay, told DZRH radio station. The city has also sought help from nearby areas to boost its healthcare capacity, he added.

Whipping up seas, Megi forced dozens of ports to suspend operations and stranded thousands of people at the start of Holy Week, one of the busiest travel periods of the year in the Philippines.

Megi came four months after super typhoon Rai devastated swathes of the country, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are strengthening more rapidly as the planet becomes warmer due to climate change.

The Philippines - ranked among the most vulnerable nations to its impacts - is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

