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Death certificates to be issued for all Malaysians missing in Nepal floods

Muddy water surging past houses in the aftermath of the Nepal floods in Nuwakot district on Aug 29. The time taken to issue the certificates will depend largely on the cooperation of the victims’ families in completing the necessary documentation required by Nepal.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s National Registration Department (JPN) will issue death certificates for the 54 Malaysians missing in the Nepal floods once the Nepalese authorities provide official confirmation of their presumed deaths, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

Malaysia would have to comply with Nepal’s legal and administrative procedures as the authorities there are responsible for issuing the presumption of death certificates, he said during a parliamentary sitting on Nov 25 .

Saifuddin Nasution said the time taken would depend largely on the cooperation of the victims’ families in completing the necessary documentation required by Nepal.

Nepal has approved an executive ordinance, known as the Ordinance to Amend Certain Nepal Acts Related to Disaster , which reduces the waiting period for a presumption of death declaration from 12 years to 45 days.

Saifuddin Nasution said JPN was working with Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials in Kathmandu to interpret the implications of the amendment.

Once the Nepalese authorities issue the necessary confirmation for the 54 Malaysians, JPN would proceed with issuing death certificates so that their families can settle matters relating to their loved ones, he said .

Saifuddin Nasution was replying to a question from Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

In a supplementary question, Muhammad Bakhtiar had sought clarification on the steps being taken to expedite the documentation process and provide financial assistance to affected families.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Human Resources Ministry and Home Ministry are working together to address the matter, with the Home Ministry handling the issuance of death certificates.

He added that the Cabinet has directed the Human Resources Ministry to expedite Social Security Organisation payments to families entitled to receive them.

Meanwhile, Tumpat MP Mumtaz Md Nawi asked whether the government has standard operating procedures for handling cases involving Malaysians who go missing in disasters overseas.

Saifuddin Nasution said the existing procedures are adequate for ordinary deaths overseas, with JPN taking seven working days to issue a death certificate once all the required documents have been submitted.

However, he said cases involving disasters overseas are more complicated as they also require compliance with the legal and administrative procedures of the foreign country. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK