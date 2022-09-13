AsiaInsider

Deals with Russia could ease Myanmar's woes, but only up to a point

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Myanmar leader Min Aung Hliang (left) met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok on Sept 7, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
58 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin became the second leader to formally meet Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing since the latter staged a military coup more than a year ago.

They met in the port city of Vladivostok, on the sidelines of the Moscow-initiated Eastern Economic Forum, where the Myanmar senior general addressed a plenary session alongside Mr Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, and the chairman of China's National People's Congress, Mr Li Zhanshu.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top