Deals with Russia could ease Myanmar's woes, but only up to a point

BANGKOK - Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin became the second leader to formally meet Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing since the latter staged a military coup more than a year ago.

They met in the port city of Vladivostok, on the sidelines of the Moscow-initiated Eastern Economic Forum, where the Myanmar senior general addressed a plenary session alongside Mr Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, and the chairman of China's National People's Congress, Mr Li Zhanshu.