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Data centres use just over 1% of Johor’s treated water output, state assembly told

A data centre in Gelang Patah, one of 19 operating in the Malaysian state of Johor.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Water usage at all 19 data centres in Johor makes up only 1.05% of the state’s total treated production, says state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman said the data centres initially requested a combined water supply of 73.088 million litres per day (MLD), but only 21.277 MLD was approved.

“To put this into perspective, Johor produces an average of 2,034 MLD of treated water, of which 904 MLD is used for domestic purposes and 635 MLD by industries,” he said during the state assembly sitting on Nov 20.

“This means that the water supply approved for the 19 data centres accounts for only 3.35% of industrial water consumption and 1.05% of the state’s total treated water production.

“Although the amount is relatively small, the state government remains cautious about the growing demand from the industry to ensure that it does not affect domestic water supply in the future.”

Barisan Nasional legislative assemblymen Baharudin Mohamed Taib (Permas), Pandak Ahmad (Kota Iskandar) and R. Kumaran (Bukit Batu) wanted to know the impact of data centre development on water and electricity supply in Johor.

Fazli also dismissed claims linking declining water levels at several dams in Johor to the rapid growth of data centres.

“Last week, I issued a statement regarding water levels at several dams being monitored by the state government due to depletion caused by prolonged drought and the effects of El Nino, which are expected to peak in March.

“This monitoring is vital for the state government and relevant agencies to identify mitigation measures to prevent worse impacts.

“However, the facts provided have been distorted to create the impression that data centres are depleting water in these dams,” he said.

He explained that the six dams experiencing declining water levels – Machap, Lebam, Gunung Pulai 2, Pontian Kechil, Upper Layang and Lower Layang – do not supply water to data centres.

“The Machap and Lebam dams do not supply water to any operating data centres, while the Gunung Pulai 2 and Pontian Kechil dams mainly serve consumers in Pontian.

“The Upper Layang and Lower Layang dams supply water to domestic and industrial consumers in Pasir Gudang, Plentong, Pandan, Taman Daya and surrounding areas,” he said.

He stressed that all 19 operating data centres received their water supply from the Semangar and Sungai Johor water treatment plants, which sourced raw water from Sungai Johor rather than the six dams.

Fazli also noted that Johor was the first state to establish a data centre development coordination committee on April 29, 2024, involving 20 state and federal agencies.

“Through this committee, the water and electricity requirements of proposed data centres are assessed comprehensively, including their utility capacity, adoption of green technology and efficiency in water and energy consumption.

“Only applicants who meet the requirements set by the committee will be allowed to proceed with their planning permission applications to the local authorities,” he said, adding that data centre operators were also required to adopt more efficient cooling technologies to minimise water consumption. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK