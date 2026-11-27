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Energy needs will rise to 49.8 gigawatts by mid-century from 22.5 gigawatts in 2027, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said on Nov 26.

Malaysian electricity demand is set to more than double through 2050 due to a rapid build out of power-hungry data centres.

Energy needs will rise to 49.8 gigawatts by mid-century from 22.5 gigawatts in 2027, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said on Nov 26 . Data centres will account for 21% of power demand by 2050, up from 11% in 2027, the ministry said.

The Southeast Asian nation has ambitious plans to be a regional hub for artificial intelligence. It has drawn billions of dollars of investment from tech heavyweights including Oracle, Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, which plans to spend US$15 billion (S$19 billion) to expand data centre and cloud operations in Malaysia over the next two years.

Tighter US restrictions on access to technology could hinder Malaysia’s plan, however. Concerns that Nvidia chips are being smuggled to China via Southeast Asia has prompted Washington to blacklist some companies in the region, with Malaysia pledging to tell data centre operators not to host, lease space or provide services to the firms.

The country is considering replacing some of its coal fleet with nuclear power to meet the growing demand, although that isn’t slated to happen until 2040. Malaysia announced plans in November to launch a separate wholesale electricity market for large power consumers including data centres, to safeguard supply for households and factories. BLOOMBERG