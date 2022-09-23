DAP loses shine in Penang, likely to retain power at polls with smaller mandate

GEORGETOWN - The opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) and its allies that have dominated Penang politics for nearly 15 years have lost some of their shine, and are expected to return to power with a smaller mandate at the next election.

The shift in support was on display at a recent fund-raising dinner organised by the fledgling Parti Warisan, a multiracial opposition party from Sabah state. The event drew more than 600 people who listened to speeches by Warisan leaders including party chief Shafie Apdal, a former Sabah chief minister.