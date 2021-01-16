DAP eyed Sabah politician as PM: Mahathir

PETALING JAYA • As questions swirl over whether Malaysia's opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact could put up a united front to take on the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that it was the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng who preferred Sabah politician Shafie Apdal as candidate for premier.

"Well, that is the feeling of Guan Eng and DAP," he said during a radio programme yesterday.

Tun Dr Mahathir was asked why he thinks Datuk Seri Shafie, who is president of Parti Warisan Sabah, is a better candidate for prime minister than opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

"Anwar does not want me to be there at all. But if I'm not there, the Malays will not support Pakatan and he will not be able to continue as prime minister," added Dr Mahathir.

He said he has no problems with Datuk Seri Anwar being the prime minister, but the latter has to be able to garner support of the Malay community.

Last June, Dr Mahathir had also claimed that it was Mr Lim who proposed Mr Shafie as candidate for prime minister, following a meeting with top leaders from the DAP and another PH ally, Parti Amanah Negara. However, this was met with a fierce rebuke from Mr Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat, whose leaders strongly declared that only Mr Anwar should be the prime minister candidate.

During the radio interview yesterday, Dr Mahathir also stressed that it is up to Parliament to decide whether Mr Anwar possesses an adequate majority to form the next government and be prime minister. "I cannot determine that. You have to get the support of the majority of MPs. Only Parliament can decide. Even if DAP appoints him as prime minister and if he goes to Parliament and Parliament rejects him, he cannot be the government."

Dr Mahathir also stressed that a minority government will never function in Malaysia because there would not be the adequate majority for laws to be passed in Parliament.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK