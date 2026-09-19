Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke to resign over house arrest granted to ex-PM Najib

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DAP secretary general Anthony Lok (centre, seated), flanked by DAP national chairman Gobind Singh (left) and DAP national adviser Lim Guan Eng, at the DAP Headquarters on Sept 19.

KUALA LUMPUR - The leader of Malaysia’s largest ruling party will quit Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet in protest of the Sept 18 decision to allow former premier Najib Razak to serve the remaining two years of a graft conviction on house arrest.

But Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary general Anthony Loke said the party will continue to back Anwar, who leads the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, until he calls a general election (GE) due by early 2028.

“We feel (the house arrest) is difficult to accept, not just by DAP but many Malaysians. So, after discussing our response for three hours, the decision is that I will tender my resignation as Transport Minister to the Prime Minister,” he told a press conference on Sept 19 after a leadership meeting at the party’s headquarters.

He explained that “while others were ready at any time to quit their positions”, other DAP leaders would stay in their government roles “because if everyone resigns now then the government may fall”.

“We do not want to give ammunition to our opponents to try and threaten the stability of the nation and the Anwar administration,” he said.

Despite DAP continuing to be in government, Loke’s move is highly symbolic and follows calls earlier in September from ruling partner UMNO to hold the GE earlier.

DAP supplies more MPs to Anwar’s multi-coalition government than any other party.

The DAP leadership meeting came after the Federal Territories Pardons Board granted Najib an early release from prison once he settles an outstanding RM50 million fine.

Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor, chairs the Pardons Board. Members of the board, which includes Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh of DAP, can advise the King on pardons but the ultimate discretion lies with His Majesty.

The DAP had earlier considered whether to leave the Cabinet. At its Aug 16 national congress, delegates deliberated a resolution on whether to relinquish its positions in the federal government but the party eventually decided to remain in power.

That referendum was planned after ruling coalition PH’s shock drubbing at the November 2025 Sabah state polls, winning just one of 22 contests with DAP ceding all six seats it held previously.

DAP’s leadership had called for various PH electoral pledges to be fulfilled ahead of the referendum, including accelerating democratic reforms as well as clamping down on corruption and abuses of power.

PH has suffered further losses in state elections in Johor in July and Negeri Sembilan in August, with Melaka set to be the next test for Anwar’s coalition in a vote expected by November.

But Najib’s release, despite another 15-year sentence on a separate 1MDB case being appealed, is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.

PH had come out tops in the 2018 and 2022 general elections largely due to an anti-corruption platform with the billion-dollar 1MDB scandal a key plank of its campaign.