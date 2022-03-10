Malaysia to raise daily passenger quota for land VTL with Singapore from March 14

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The daily passenger quota under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) for land crossing initiative with Singapore will be raised from 2,160 to 3,420 people starting next Monday (March 14), Malaysia's Transport Ministry said on Thursday (March 10).

The move would allow more fully vaccinated people to travel across the Causeway - between Johor state and Singapore - without being subject to quarantine and other related requirements, the ministry said in a statement.

The sale of bus tickets for the additional daily quota will begin on Friday for travel from next Monday onwards, the statement said.

The two designated bus operators for the land VTL are Transtar Travel and Causeway Link.

"Passengers will still be subject to existing VTL land travel requirements, including the pre-departure tests and on-arrival tests," the ministry said.

The additional quota comes as Malaysia is set to transition into the endemic phase of the coronavirus pandemic that will begin on April 1, with several relaxations for international flights into the country.

Malaysia's Transport Ministry said the VTL land bilateral agreement with Singapore will continue to ensure better safety for land travel to and from the Causeway.

"This arrangement is being jointly reviewed by the respective authorities of both countries ahead of any future announcements," it added.