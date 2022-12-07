D-Day as Padang Serai and Tioman go to the polls in Malaysia

ALOR SETAR - Before Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) is done and dusted, Padang Serai in Kedah and Tioman in Pahang go to the polls on Wednesday.
Four candidates are fighting it out in both the Padang Serai parliamentary seat and the Tioman state seat.
Voting in the two seats was postponed from Nov 19 following the death of Padang Serai incumbent M. Karupaiya of Pakatan Harapan (PH) three days before voting and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Md Yunus Ramli on the eve of GE15.
This time around, Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN), Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak (PH), Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang) and Independent candidate Sreanandha Rao are in the running for the Kedah seat, although the actual fight will be between PN and PH, with the withdrawal of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Sivarraajh Chandran.
The Tioman state seat will also be a fight between PN’s Nor Idayu Hashim and BN’s Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain although Osman Bakar (Pejuang) and Independent Sulaiman Bakar are also in the fray.
Will there be another “green wave” hitting Kedah and Pahang again like Nov 19 or, will PH’s successful takeover of Putrajaya shine through?
Businessman Hamidan Ahmad, 50, said looking at the current political climate, he intended to vote for PN in Padang Serai.
“I have made up my mind. After all, what have we seen since the formation of the new Federal Government?” he asked.
Another voter who wanted to be known as Raju said he was unsure who to vote for.
“I have been a Barisan supporter all my life. Now, I have to choose between Pakatan or Perikatan. I am a bit confused,” he lamented.
Last week, BN’s Sivarraajh pulled out in support of PH candidate Mohamad Sofee following the formation of the unity government involving their respective coalitions at the federal level.
The result of the Padang Serai election will be testimony of how popular the new unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is.
During GE15, PN won 13 parliamentary seats in Kedah, with PH taking just one.
Spanning some 343km, the Padang Serai constituency has 133,870 voters with a breakdown of 65,586 male and 68,284 female voters.
The majority of the voters are aged between 21 and 30 with 29.1 per cent, followed by those aged 31-40 at 19.7 per cent.
There are 62.6 per cent Malay voters at 83,841, followed by 19.2 per cent Indian voters (25,687), 17.6 per cent Chinese (23,600) and 0.6 per cent others at 742.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has advised voters in Padang Serai and Tioman to come during the gazetted time or time stated in their voter’s information slip.
In a statement, EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said 132,955 voters are expected to cast their votes in Padang Serai and 28,108 others in Tioman. He said the polling centres would open from 8am to 6pm.
The EC also encouraged the voters to wear face masks, use hand sanitiser and practise physical distancing at the polling centres, while those tested positive for Covid-19 should liaise with the district health officers at the centre for further instructions.
Mr Ikmalrudin also reminded all employers to give time off to their employees to vote as provided for under the Election Offences Act 1954.
The Meteorological Department has predicted sunny weather in the morning in Padang Serai with thunderstorms in the afternoon.
In Tioman, rain is expected in the morning with good weather in the afternoon. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK