Curbs reimposed in Viet city after new local cases emerge

HANOI • Vietnam reintroduced social distancing measures in the central city of Danang yesterday after four locally transmitted coronavirus cases were detected in the country, more than three months after the last reported cases.

Vietnam was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infection since April and three more cases yesterday.

Three of the cases were in Danang, a tourist hot spot, while one case involved a 17-year-old boy in the central province of Quang Ngai. The authorities gave no more details about how the infections were contracted and did not say if they were believed to be linked.

Measures in Danang will be in force until further notice, the government said, in a statement on its website. The city will stop receiving inbound tourists for 14 days, while all religious, sports and cultural events will be suspended.

The wearing of masks in public places in Danang is now compulsory and gatherings of more than 30 people in public places are banned, the government said.

The detection of the new cases, which comes as Vietnam is seeking to revive its economy and resume international commercial flights, has prompted the authorities to step up a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Thanks to strict quarantine measures and an aggressive and widespread testing programme, Vietnam has kept its virus total to an impressively low 420 cases, with no deaths.

REUTERS