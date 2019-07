Thousands of day trippers jostling for selfie space and elbowing their way to the sea at north Vietnam's popular Sam Son beach last Saturday, as extra-vigilant lifeguards kept watch over the summer surge. Located in Thanh Hoa province, the beach has long been a go-to destination, with its white sand coastline and blue waters. But its beauty has proven to be both a blessing and a curse, with vacationers swarming the 16km-long beach.