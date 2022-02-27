Crowded field in Johor election as rivals seek to oust Umno

Most of the 56 seats up for grabs at the March 12 Johor polls will see at least four candidates each.

Nominations closed at 10am yesterday with 239 hopefuls, making the southernmost state of Malaysia the most hotly contested in recent memory.

According to the Election Commission, there are two wards with seven-way contests, four to be fought out by six candidates, eight that will see five contenders and 35 that will see four-cornered battles.

Reflecting a bid to win an influx of young voters, several candidates in their 20s were fielded, including a pair of 26-year-olds representing the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

About half of the 2.6 million Johor electorate is estimated to be below the age of 40.

The crowded race reflects the fractured nature of Malaysian politics ahead of a crucial general election due in 18 months.

Although the Umno-led BN, which dissolved the legislature last month citing instability from a one-seat majority, is the favourite, the diverse and mixed field could spring surprises.

A hung assembly is not being discounted by the major players, including opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact, Umno's awkward partner in the federal government.

The Democratic Action Party's Johor chief Liew Chin Tong, whose party is part of the PH coalition led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, told The Sunday Times that "this scenario points to a huge vacuum in Malaysian politics".

"Umno is holding on to a hardcore base, but beyond that is a very open field where the space is huge and we need to offer solutions and leadership," said the candidate for Perling.

The result of the Johor vote could have major ramifications for national politics. Another landslide victory for Umno after it won three-quarters of the Melaka assembly in November would spur the party to push for a general election to be held as soon as possible to capitalise on its momentum.