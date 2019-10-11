Croc kills fisherman in Philippines

MANILA • A huge saltwater crocodile killed a Philippine fisherman after snatching him from his boat, the local authorities said yesterday, the latest in a series of attacks terrorising a remote southern island.

The 20-year-old was taken by a 4.9m-long crocodile late on Tuesday as he and a colleague were sailing back to the island of Balabac after a day of fishing, regional police spokesman Socrates Faltado told Agence France-Presse.

The next day, residents found his body, still in the crocodile's jaws, said the spokesman.

The crocodile was then killed.

A crocodile also killed a 10-year-old boy in the same area less than two months ago, according to Mr Jovic Fabello, a spokesman for a government council that oversees conservation efforts in Palawan province, where Balabac is located.

And earlier this year, a crocodile killed a 15-year-old boy and a fisherman off the island of about 35,000 people.

Last year, crocodiles killed two people around Balabac.

"We have to address the root cause of the incident, which is partly due to habitat destruction. The crocodiles have almost nowhere left to hide, and there is not enough food in their habitat," said Mr Fabello.

"It's a competition for space because people don't want to give in," he added.

The local crocodile population might also have increased, he said.

The Palawan island group is known for its diversity of flora and fauna, but the authorities are increasingly wary of its unchecked development.

