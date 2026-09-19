Croatian climber fined $7.8k for illegal entry into Mount Kinabalu, apologises to local community

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Mauro Persic entered Mount Kinabalu through the Mesilou River via an unauthorised route and without a permit.

KOTA KINABALU - Mountain climber Mauro Persic has been slapped with the maximum compound of RM25,000 (S$7,800) for illegally trespassing into Sabah’s Mount Kinabalu.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the Croatian paid the fine after Sabah Parks enforcement personnel briefed him on the offence, as well as the provisions and penalties under the Parks Enactment.

Persic was discharged from KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital on Sept 18 after recovering from injuries sustained in a fall on the slopes of Mount Kinabalu.

Jafry said the issuance of the compound notice and settlement proceedings were handled by Sabah Parks prosecuting officer Roslizan Sallin, investigating officer Eddy Robert and the Sabah Parks Special Prosecution Team.

The proceedings were held at the Operations Control Centre of the Operations and Enforcement Office at the Sabah Parks headquarters here.

Sabah Parks has also informed the Ranau police of the development for record-keeping and any further action, he added.

After paying the compound in full, Persic was given a briefing on the rules, procedures and safety requirements for climbing Mount Kinabalu, including the need to comply with standard operating procedures and regulations set by Sabah Parks.

He was released after all matters related to the case were completed.

Persic entered Mount Kinabalu through the Mesilou River via an unauthorised route and without a permit, before falling and sustaining leg and rib injuries.

He sent out an SOS on Sept 6, prompting a four-day mountain rescue operation.

Rescuers successfully piggybacked him down the mountain on Sept 10.

Apology

Persic has since apologised to the local community.

In a Facebook post shared on Sept 16, Persic acknowledged that he failed to give sufficient thought and consideration before embarking on the climb from Mesilou River and apologised to those offended by his actions.

“I would like to apologise to the people of Sabah who feel that I have disrespected them. I never meant any disrespect to the people, culture, nor the mountain,” he said.

Persic, who lives in London, added that Sabahans had always treated him warmly and that he had nothing but praise for the people of the state.

He also denied deliberately trespassing or attempting to avoid paying entry fees, saying his decision was spontaneous after seeing the mountain’s beauty.

“All I wanted to do was explore the captivating beauty of Kinabalu the moment I saw it. I did it on the spur of the moment and did not put enough thought and consideration into it,” he said.

Persic said he had tried to respect the environment during the climb by leaving no trace and avoiding prominent peaks due to the mountain’s sacred significance to the Kadazandusun community.

He also disagreed with descriptions that he had “conquered” Mount Kinabalu, saying the term was misguided.

“We might spend a fleeting moment on a peak, but the mountain will remain there long after we’re gone. Besides, why would one need to conquer anything anyway?” he wrote.

Persic, 46, had posted photographs of his climb through the Mesilou River on the eastern plateau of Mount Kinabalu, showing scenery that some described as rarely seen.

In another post the following day, he referred to the mountain by its local native reference of “Aki Nabalu”, describing it as sacred and a resting place for the spirits of the dead.

“Gorgeous granite formations, stunted trees, unnamed misty mountain peaks, tropical jungle vegetation and very few animals actually. All this to be found in a small area of 10km radius. Often I felt like an intruder in this harmonious, unspoiled world,” he said.

On Sept 1, prior to his climb, Persic posted: “Mountain is calling! How can I say no to that?” and “Mount Kinabalu is the Mountain of the mind. At sunset it looks like a cut-out cardboard with its ridge of peaks completely towering over the surrounding jungle.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK