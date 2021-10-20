Critically endangered monkeys found dead in Vietnam forest

The bodies of five critically endangered grey-shanked douc langurs after they were reportedly killed by poachers in the Ba To district of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province. Rangers and police found the dead langurs, which are a type of monkey sought after for bushmeat and traditional medicine, during a routine patrol of the forest on Monday. The known global population of this type of langur is fewer than 1,000, according to the conservation group Fauna and Flora International.

