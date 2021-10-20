The bodies of five critically endangered grey-shanked douc langurs after they were reportedly killed by poachers in the Ba To district of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai province. Rangers and police found the dead langurs, which are a type of monkey sought after for bushmeat and traditional medicine, during a routine patrol of the forest on Monday. The known global population of this type of langur is fewer than 1,000, according to the conservation group Fauna and Flora International.
Critically endangered monkeys found dead in Vietnam forest
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 20, 2021, with the headline 'Critically endangered monkeys found dead in Vietnam forest'.