Covid-positive Malaysians can still vote if they are not in critical condition

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians who have tested positive for Covid-19 can still go out to vote in the country's next general election as long as they are not in critical condition, the top health official said on Thursday.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, according to Bernama news agency, that the ministry has given several recommendations to the Election Commission (EC) to allow for special voting queues for these Covid-19 patients.

He also advised such patients to strictly comply with the health protocols that will be announced soon by the EC.

"There will be special channels for them, they will not be mingling with the rest," Bernama quoted Tan Sri Noor Hisham as saying, after he attended an event in Terengganu state.

"The use of face masks and face shields is also important, in addition to sanitisation. However, we did not suggest the use of personal protective equipment," he told reporters.

Malaysia's Parliament has been dissolved to pave the way for the general election.

The EC will soon announce dates for the nomination of election candidates, the campaign period, and polling day.

The polling day is expected to be in the first half of next month.

Speaking on preparations by the Health Ministry for possible floods in the coming monsoon season, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry will be placing its personnel at relief shelters. It will also identify locations with high-risk Covid-19 patients, Bernama quoted him as saying.

He said the health workers would ensure proper hygiene is maintained at the shelters and conduct screenings to prevent the spread of diseases.

Malaysia's monsoon season typically occures between mid-November to March next year.