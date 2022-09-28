Covid-19: Face masks no longer required on flights, says Malaysia's health minister

This protocol would take effect immediately, said Malaysia's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
43 min ago

PETALING JAYA - Face masks are no longer mandatory on flights, said Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Khairy said this protocol would take effect immediately.

"On Sept 7, 2022, the Health Ministry announced relaxations on face masks and decided that its use indoors is optional.

"Based on the current assessment of the Covid-19 situation and taking into account the latest requirements, the ministry has decided that face masks are no longer mandatory when on board aircraft," said Mr Khairy.

However, he added that the ministry still highly encourages the use of face masks for those who are exhibiting influenza-like symptoms; high-risk individuals like the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those with low immunity and pregnant women; as well as those travelling with high-risk individuals like the elderly and children.

Mr Khairy added that a risk-based approach was used to make the decision, taking into account improvements in aircraft technology and practices such as good cabin ventilation, usage of high-efficiency particulate absorbing (Hepa) filters to remove airborne pollutants, forward seating arrangement and frequency of aeroplane disinfection scheduling.

He added that the relaxation of the rule is also in line with health recommendations from the European Union, Britain, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

“However, the requirement to wear a face mask on an aeroplane is still subject to conditions set by the country being visited,” said Mr Khairy. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

 

More On This Topic
No change to Malaysia's Covid-19 quarantine rules till end of year: Health Minister
Malaysia may enter Covid-19 endemicity by year-end
Related Stories
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
New Omicron sub-variant detected in South Africa
Moderna's bivalent vaccine expected in S'pore by end-Sept: How safe is it?
WHO saying pandemic end in sight falls flat in 'zero-Covid' China
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind 'long Covid'
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top