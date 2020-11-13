Daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia's densely populated Klang Valley rise above Sabah's

KUALA LUMPUR - New cases of daily Covid-19 infections in Malaysia's Klang Valley surged past the total in Sabah on Friday (Nov 13), and the number of active cases rose to a new high, the Health Ministry said.

There were 1,304 new cases on Friday, with one new fatality, raising the death toll to 300.

Malaysia's cumulative Covid-19 cases hit 45,095 since the disease was tracked in the country in January.

The number of active cases, meaning with the patients still being treated in hospitals after discounting those who have recovered and have been discharged, rose to a new record of 11,822 - 403 more cases than on Thursday.

The Klang Valley contains Malaysia's most populated areas, with some seven million people. The valley consists of its commercial capital Kuala Lumpur, administrative capital Putrajaya and sprawling Selangor state that surrounds these two cities.

Sabah has been the epicentre of the coronavirus cases since end-September, but the Klang Valley has now become a worrying new epicentre of infections.

The ministry's data showed that there were 556 cases in Sabah on Friday, or 42.6 per cent of the total 1,304.

The Klang Valley logged 563 cases, or 43.2 per cent of the total, with KL reporting 201 new cases in the last 24 hours, Selangor 361 and Putrajaya one case.

The federal territories of KL and Putrajaya, along with Sabah and Selangor states were placed under movement restrictions in the last three weeks.

From Monday, other Malaysian states - except for Perlis, Kelantan, Pahang and Sarawak - were placed on a two-week conditional movement control order, or CMCO.

During the CMCO, inter-state travel is restricted and mass gatherings are banned while the public is advised to stay at home. Police put up roadblocks along major roads.