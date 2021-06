Jakarta may return to strict curbs as coronavirus cases surged 50 per cent in the past week amid a rise of infections of the Delta variant.

Active cases in Jakarta rose to 17,400 on Sunday from 11,500 on June 6, with the occupancy of hospitals now hitting 75 per cent. Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said yesterday: "The capital is in a state that needs extra attention. If the current situation gets out of hand, we would enter an emergency phase."