Court win may embolden Umno chief Zahid Hamidi to push harder for early election

KUALA LUMPUR - While internal battles in Umno often portrayed Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as having a tenuous hold on the presidency of Malaysia's longest ruling party, his court victory over multiple corruption charges on Friday could swing the pendulum in his favour and strengthen his push for early elections in 2022.

While still facing another corruption trial that is set to conclude in a couple of months, Zahid's acquittal by the Malaysian High Court could significantly increase his allies' pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call a general election as soon as November.