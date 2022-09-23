News analysis

Court win may embolden Umno chief Zahid Hamidi to push harder for early election

Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) prays with his supporters as he leaves the Shah Alam High Court on Sept 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
59 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - While internal battles in Umno often portrayed Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as having a tenuous hold on the presidency of Malaysia's longest ruling party, his court victory over multiple corruption charges on Friday could swing the pendulum in his favour and strengthen his push for early elections in 2022.

While still facing another corruption trial that is set to conclude in a couple of months, Zahid's acquittal by the Malaysian High Court could significantly increase his allies' pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call a general election as soon as November.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top