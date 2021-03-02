Court files more charges against Suu Kyi as supporters rally in defiance of crackdown

YANGON • Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via videoconferencing yesterday as supporters marched in several towns and cities in defiance of a crackdown after the bloodiest day since the Feb 1 military coup.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters in the main city of Yangon yesterday, witnesses said.

They later combed through side streets firing rubber bullets and at least one person was hurt, media reported.

Ms Suu Kyi, 75, looked in good health during her appearance before a court in the capital Naypyitaw, one of her lawyers said.

Two more charges were added to those filed against her after the coup, she said.

"I saw Amay on the video, she looks healthy," lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters, using an affectionate term meaning "mother" to refer to Ms Suu Kyi. "She asked to meet her lawyer."

The Nobel Peace laureate, who leads the National League for Democracy (NLD), has not been seen in public since her government was ousted and she was detained along with other party leaders.

She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols was added. She faces six years in prison if convicted of these two charges.

Yesterday, two more charges were added that could increase her sentence by another two years.

One was under a section of a colonial-era penal code prohibiting publication of information that may "cause fear or alarm", and the other under a telecommunications law stipulating licences for equipment, the lawyer said.

The next hearing will be on March 15. Critics of the coup say the charges were trumped up.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power after alleging fraud in a November election that the NLD won by a landslide, with daily protests getting increasingly violent as police and troops try to stamp them out.

On Sunday, police fired on crowds in several places, killing 18 people, the United Nations Human Rights Office said.

A committee representing lawmakers elected last year said 26 people were killed but Reuters was unable to verify that.

Prior to last weekend, three protesters had died among the hundreds of thousands that have protested almost daily across the country.

"We have to continue the protest no matter what," Mr Thar Nge said after police firing tear gas forced him and others to abandon a barricade in a Yangon street.

"This is my neighbourhood. It's a lovely neighbourhood but now we're hearing gunfire and we don't feel safe."

The Myanmar Police Force said that 571 protesters had been detained in 11 provinces on Sunday, after the UN Human Rights Office said more than 1,000 people had been "arbitrarily arrested" since the coup.

On Sunday night, Myanmar's Foreign Ministry repeated that the military takeover was constitutional and said some foreign countries were "wrongly misinterpreting it as a coup and anti-dictatorship protests".

It added that the government was "ensuring minimal use of force by avoiding a violent crackdown".

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper warned that "severe action will be inevitably taken" against "anarchic mobs".

Demonstrators marched yesterday in the north-western town of Kale holding up pictures of Ms Suu Kyi and live video on Facebook showed a crowd in the north-eastern town of Lashio, chanting slogans.

Police and soldiers later raided a church in the town and detained 11 people, a church group said in a statement.

The country has become increasingly ungovernable as more people join the protest movement, leaving hospitals understaffed, containers stacking up at ports and bank ATMs running out of cash.

With the mass civil disobedience movement disrupting normal banking operations, the Central Bank of Myanmar began limiting cash withdrawals yesterday.

Individuals will not be allowed to withdraw more than 2 million kyat (S$1,880) from their bank accounts while businesses will be allowed to withdraw up to 20 million kyat a week, according to a directive signed by central bank deputy governor Than Than Swe.

ATM cash withdrawals will be capped at 500,000 kyat a day, half of the previous daily limit of 1 million kyat.

The coup brought a halt to Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation from Western countries and growing concern among its neighbours.

Foreign ministers from Asean, of which Myanmar is a member, will hold a video meeting on Myanmar today.

Mr Tom Andrews, a United Nations special rapporteur, said it was clear the junta's assault would continue so the international community should ratchet up its response.

He proposed a global arms embargo, more sanctions on those behind the coup and on military businesses, and a UN Security Council referral to the International Criminal Court.

"We must act," Mr Andrews said in a statement.

The generals have for years shrugged off diplomatic pressure, partly because of the support of China and Russia.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman urged Myanmar parties to keep in mind "the big picture" of development and stability, and exercise restraint.

The junta has promised a new election but not set a date.

Meanwhile, Ms Suu Kyi's NLD plans to put together a parallel government that could engage with the international community, the Financial Times reported, citing a party official who is on the run.

