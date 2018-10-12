Court dismisses Rosmah's bid to quash jewellery suit

KUALA LUMPUR • The High Court in Kuala Lumpur yesterday dismissed the application by Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, to strike out a lawsuit filed by a Lebanese jewellery firm over unpaid jewellery worth RM60 million (S$20 million).

Judicial Commissioner Wong Chee Lin ordered the Attorney-General's Chambers to file an affidavit within two weeks to determine whether the 44 pieces of jewellery are with the police, reported Malaysiakini news site.

The jewellery pieces were reported to have been seized by Malaysian police during raids in May on properties linked to Najib.

Ms Wong fixed March 4 and 5 for the hearing of the suit, but said Rosmah can file a fresh application to strike out the suit after the government files its affidavit.

Beirut-based firm Global Royalty Trading SAL filed the suit against Rosmah in June due to the uncertainty of the status of the jewellery shipment it sent to her in February.

It said a diamond cushion ring worth US$925,000 (S$1.28 million), two diamond necklaces and earrings worth US$670,000, and a diamond necklace and earrings worth US$586,000 were among the pieces.

Global Royalty Trading has also alleged that Rosmah was a longstanding customer and that it would send consignments of jewellery to her on demand, reported The Star newspaper.

She would then evaluate and purchase the items, which she paid on her own or through a third party, the firm said.