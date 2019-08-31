Couple's bodies found in suitcases: 2 arrested

SHAH ALAM • Malaysian police have arrested two brothers from Punjab, India, for the murder of a husband and wife whose bodies were found stuffed into two suitcases.

Police discovered the body of the husband, 79-year-old Lim Ah Kee @Lim Kok Hoe, in the Alam Megah area of Shah Alam, the Selangor state capital, on Thursday.

They were led there by the two suspects, who were arrested after Mr Lim's wife, Ms Tan Siew Mee, 52, was found dead in another suitcase in Shah Alam on Monday.

Shah Alam's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baharudin Mat Taib said yesterday that the two suspects, aged 19 and 24, are believed to have first killed Mr Lim last Friday between 10pm and midnight in the Subang Jaya apartment that they shared with Mr Lim and his wife.

"They then stuffed the body into a bag, transported it on a motorcycle and dumped it in a drain near the Alam Megah LRT station," ACP Baharudin said at a press conference yesterday.

They killed Ms Tan a few hours later, when she returned home from work as a restaurant manager. They then stuffed her body into a similar bag and dumped the bag in a drain at Persiaran Kuala Selangor.

Both victims were stabbed several times and had their throats slit.

ACP Baharudin said the motive for the killing was still being investigated and declined to comment on whether the murders were due to a disagreement between the couple and the two suspects, who worked as security guards.

Following the arrests, police have recovered the murder weapon, a folding knife, Mr Lim's mobile phone and a backpack belonging to the younger brother.

"We consider this case as solved following these arrests," said ACP Baharudin.

The brothers have been remanded until Sept 5 to facilitate investigations.

