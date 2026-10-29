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Couple detained at Johor checkpoint after trying to enter S’pore with $944,360 in undeclared cash

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Malaysian police show photos of the cash they seized.

Malaysian police show photos of the cash they seized.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

JOHOR BAHRU – A husband and wife have been arrested at the Causeway checkpoint here for allegedly carrying nearly RM3 million (S$944,370) in undeclared cash.

Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) deputy director-general of operations Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir said the couple, aged 42 and 41, were detained at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at 11.40am on Oct 27.

He said the suspects were travelling in a white multipurpose vehicle in the lane heading towards Woodlands, Singapore, when they were flagged down for inspection.

“The AKPS officers became suspicious of the driver’s behaviour during questioning and instructed him to open the vehicle’s storage compartments and passenger seats for inspection.

“This led to the discovery of RM1.97 million in Malaysian currency and $300,000,” he said in a press conference at BSI on Oct 28.

Nasaruddin said the cash was found in the front passenger area and packed in three boxes, a canvas bag and a black backpack.

“The couple, who are businessmen, claimed they were travelling as tourists into Singapore and we are investigating the reason for carrying the large amount of funds,” he said.

He added that the suspects, cash and vehicle have been handed over to the Customs Department for further action.

Nasaruddin reminded travellers that cash and other monetary instruments exceeding US$10,000 (S$12,820) or its equivalent must be declared when entering or leaving the country.

“Failure to declare the funds is an offence that can be investigated and prosecuted under the Customs Act 1967,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.