Country's first mega vaccination centre to open on Monday

PETALING JAYA • Malaysia's first mega vaccination centre will begin operations next Monday, with priority given to about 2,600 senior citizens.

Located at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Segambut, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, the 51,000 sq m facility is expected to see more than 5,000 people inoculated against Covid-19 daily.

The number can be ramped up to 8,000 doses daily, said Mitec acting chief executive Mala Dorasamy in a statement on Thursday.

"Mitec can also cater to individuals who are physically challenged," added Ms Dorasamy.

"Medical and event management personnel will manage the centre to ensure proper implementation of the vaccination process."

She said staff would ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures and tight security, with no walk-ins allowed.

Local media had reported overcrowding at several vaccination centres recently, after people who had missed their appointment date turned up in hopes of getting their shot without having set a new date.

"There will be only one entrance and exit via the south entrance, and only confirmed registrations will be admitted," said Ms Dorasamy.

"Only those with appointments will be allowed in one mega station that spans two multi-function halls."

On Tuesday, the coordinating minister for the country's vaccination programme, Mr Khairy Jamaluddin, said the four current vaccine dispensing centres in Kuala Lumpur would move to bigger venues to ease overcrowding.

Prisma Galeri chairman Abdul Rahman Mamat said: "It is important for the public and private sectors to come together to help the nation achieve herd immunity and flatten the curve."

Prisma Galeri manages Mitec and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate Naza Corporation Holdings.

The pressure is on for Malaysia to accelerate its vaccination drive as it battles a third wave of infections that has this week seen cases hitting record highs exceeding 7,000 daily.

It has dispensed more than 2.7 million doses so far, with about 5.3 per cent of its total population having received at least one dose.

