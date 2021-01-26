Country's declining Covid-19 situation exposes economic, political fault lines

Percussionist Muhamad Al Hafiz Khalil, a full-time musician in Kuala Lumpur's once-vibrant night scene, has yet to secure a gig at a pub or club since March last year when the government first imposed a movement control order (MCO) to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The father of two's meagre savings have long run out, and since early this year, Mr Hafiz - fondly known as Hafiz Smurf among fellow musicians - has been doing odd jobs and turning to handouts from close friends to put food on the table.

"The first lockdown came out of nowhere and we did not get any chance to consider options. Today, there is none for me if I want to think about a career in music," said the 32-year-old.

Mr Hafiz is not alone in feeling that life is not going to get better.

Stories like his in Malaysia's little-tracked informal economy - largely made up of daily wage workers in the construction and service sectors, as well as musicians - abound with one constant: the slide from barely making ends meet into poverty.

Official figures show that the informal sector made up 8.3 per cent of total national employment in 2019, or roughly 1.2 million people out of a labour market that is estimated to be over 15 million.

Now, with the prospect of prolonged lockdowns because of the worsening Covid-19 situation, the country's economic outlook is looking dire. Analysts have expressed concern that the social repercussions could have serious economic and political implications for Malaysia, which is facing its worst recession since independence in 1957.

The country kicked off its anti-Covid-19 campaign in March last year with what was initially one of the region's most effective movement control initiatives and nationwide health response programmes.

However, by September, the tide began to turn in the face of a lackadaisical attitude by officials and the general population. The country is currently confronting an infection wave that has run amok.

After weeks of downplaying mounting public speculation that the government's battle plan to beat the virus had stumbled badly, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged in a nationally televised broadcast on Jan 12 that the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus had left the government with little choice but to reimpose strict movement control lockdowns.

A day later, a national state of emergency was declared, a move that the wobbly Muhyiddin administration declared was needed to deal with the pandemic. But most of the Prime Minister's political opponents and many ordinary Malaysians believe the move was motivated by the embattled leader's self-preservation instincts.

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to mount unrelentingly, health officials are now considering escalating the MCO into a full economic lockdown for two weeks when current restrictions expire on Feb 4.

Hospitalisations and deaths are hitting new records. Medical front-liners are working extended hours, and private hospitals are being directed to treat Covid-19 patients because state-owned hospitals are being stretched to breaking point. Last Saturday, the number of confirmed cases reached a record of 4,275 new patients.

Government and security personnel on the front lines of the pandemic fight believe that a full economic lockdown will not help.

"Based on statistical models, the number could breach 5,000 infections per day and go much higher before we see any turnaround," said one senior government medical officer who requested anonymity.

This dire prospect is set to have serious economic ramifications. Apart from the devastation it could wreak on businesses - big and small - struggling to break even, economists say earlier projections that the economy will rebound strongly this year are now looking overly optimistic.

The country's key engines of growth - domestic consumption, private investment, government expenditure and exports - are all faltering.

Malaysia's RHB Investment Bank noted in a report this month that serious weaknesses in the economy due to concerns over sluggish expansion in the construction and retail sectors - coupled with a slower take-off in big-ticket government projects due to the current administration's financial limitations - are likely to put a dampener on growth.

RHB has revised its 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 5.4 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent. GDP should contract by 5.5 per cent for last year.

Several economists have cautioned that Malaysia needs to quickly and substantially expand the stimulus package of roughly RM15 billion (S$4.9 billion) that Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced last week, with new strategies such as micro loans for those in the informal sector, direct cash benefits in the form of ration cards, and easy credit for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized industries.

"The options are narrowing and a real big threat to the economy is a potential downgrade (in its sovereign ratings)," noted a chief economist at a state-controlled bank who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation amid the state of emergency.

Foreign and local investors generally shrugged off the downgrade early last month by Fitch Ratings Inc for Malaysia's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating - from "A-" to "BBB+", just two notches above junk status.

But the most recent lockdown, coupled with the state of emergency and the prospect of more economic pain because of the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, is likely to place the country under scrutiny by other agencies such as Moody's and Standard and Poor's, two organisations that carry huge sway with international investors.

Malaysia's darkening economic clouds will also have serious implications for the country's already troubled politics.

Opposition politicians are keen to point out that Malaysians are starting to focus on the government's failures in dealing with the pandemic amid questions about Mr Muhyiddin's move to declare a state of emergency.

Mr Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew, a senior politician from the opposition Democratic Action Party and an elected assemblyman in the Selangor state government, said: "People and businesses need… a blanket moratorium on loans and perhaps a targeted movement control order.

"Certainly not the emergency."