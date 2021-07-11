Country reports 9,353 new cases - second straight daily record

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia reported 9,353 new coronavirus cases yesterday, a second straight daily record.

The country on Friday logged 9,180 cases. It has now reported a total of 827,191 cases.

The Bernama news agency earlier reported Health Minister Adham Baba saying that more than 2,000 fully vaccinated healthcare workers have been infected with Covid-19, but none had severe symptoms.

"A total of 2,341 healthcare personnel became infected after being vaccinated - 778 people in category one, 1,559 in category two, two people in category three and four respectively - but none for category five," said Dr Adham.

"The advantage of vaccines is that these individuals do not reach category five and (they) reduce severity and mortality. Vaccines protect healthcare personnel from severe infection."

Covid-19 patients classified in category five are diagnosed as critically ill and need to be put on ventilators.

The minister added that a total of 9,392 healthcare workers had been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country, including 3,411 nurses and 1,229 medical officers.

REUTERS