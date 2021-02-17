News analysis

Country has no easy way back to elections

Indochina Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The political journey of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha offers a playbook of sorts for Myanmar's coup-maker Min Aung Hlaing.

In 2014, then army chief Prayut staged a coup and suppressed pro-democracy activists and politicians from the ousted Pheu Thai Party. He oversaw the drafting of a new Constitution that made it harder for Pheu Thai to return, and then held an election in 2019 which rebranded him as a civilian politician.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 17, 2021, with the headline 'Country has no easy way back to elections'. Subscribe
Topics: 