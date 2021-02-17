Country has no easy way back to elections

The political journey of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha offers a playbook of sorts for Myanmar's coup-maker Min Aung Hlaing.

In 2014, then army chief Prayut staged a coup and suppressed pro-democracy activists and politicians from the ousted Pheu Thai Party. He oversaw the drafting of a new Constitution that made it harder for Pheu Thai to return, and then held an election in 2019 which rebranded him as a civilian politician.