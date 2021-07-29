Countries with mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

More countries have made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for some, driven mainly by the surge of the highly contagious Delta variant. Here are some of them.

TAJIKISTAN

The Central Asian country became the first in the world to announce mandatory vaccination for citizens aged 18 and above on July 3.

Citizens can book an appointment with their doctors or their local clinics to receive free vaccinations.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan followed Tajikistan's move days later - requiring those aged 18 and over to get Covid-19 jabs.

Exceptions are made for only those with any medical reason against vaccination.

FRANCE

It is mandatory for all health workers and carers to get vaccinated.

It is also compulsory for people to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result via a health pass for trips to museums, swimming pools or clubs.

From Aug 1, the pass will be needed as well for long-distance train and plane journeys.

AUSTRALIA

Last month, Australia decided to mandate vaccinations for aged-care workers and employees working in quarantine hotels. Those working in aged care must receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by mid-September.

The Australian government has allocated A$11 million (S$11 million) to allow affected workers to take time off to be vaccinated or deal with any side effects.

GREECE

Greece has mandated Covid-19 vaccination for all healthcare workers immediately and for nursing home staff by Sept 1. Those who refuse to do so will be temporarily suspended from work.

The country has also allowed only fully vaccinated people to dine indoors at restaurants, bars and cafes.

BRITAIN

From October, home-care workers must be fully inoculated, unless they have a medical exemption. Those who fail to do so risk being redeployed away from front-line care or potentially losing their jobs.

It is also mandatory for people to show proof of full vaccination to enter crowded places from the end of September.

SAUDI ARABIA

Vaccinations are mandatory for employees who want to return to their offices.

Citizens who want to travel abroad will also have to complete their two-dose vaccine regimen. Additionally, proof of vaccination will be required from next month for those who want to use public transport as well as enter any government or private spaces.

ITALY

From Aug 6, a green pass - an extension of the European Union's digital Covid-19 certificate - will be required for indoor dining and to enter crowded venues.

The pass serves as proof that the holder has either been vaccinated, recently tested negative for the coronavirus or recovered from Covid-19.