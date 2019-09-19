Corruption trial adjourned as Umno MP Tengku Adnan files motion for judge to recuse himself

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday (Sept 19) adjourned the corruption trial involving Umno MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to give time for the prosecution to file an affidavit in reply to a motion filed the day before by the former Federal Territories minister's legal team.

Lawyer Tan Hock Chuan, representing Tengku Adnan, informed the court that the defence had filed a motion for High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali to recuse himself from the case, and for the case to be transferred to another High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim told the court that since the prosecution team received the motion only at about 4pm on Wednesday, the team needed time to file a responding affidavit.

Justice Mohd Nazlan then fixed Friday to hear the motion in court.

The motion was filed by the defence following the guilty plea by businessman Tan Eng Boon, 21, on Tuesday on the alternative charge of abetting Tengku Adnan in receiving a RM1 million (S$330,000) bribe.

Tan was originally charged with bribing Tengku Adnan with RM1 million through a Public Bank cheque of Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd and deposited into Tengku Adnan's account while he held the office of Federal Territories minister.

On Nov 15 last year, Tengku Adnan, 69, claimed trial to a corruption charge.

The Putrajaya MP was charged with receiving RM1 million from Tan through a Public Bank cheque deposited into his account.

It is alleged that the RM1 million was an inducement to approve an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the plot ratio for the development of a plot of land at Lot 228, Jalan Semarak in Kuala Lumpur.