Coronavirus: Thailand reports 104 additional cases, three more deaths

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand reported 104 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 1,875 cases, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Thursday (April 2).

There were three new deaths in the country, bringing the total fatalities to 15 deaths, spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin said.

The three new deaths, all Thai men, included a 57-year old who had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and high blood pressure.

The second new fatality is a 77-year-old who had come into contact with an infected patient, and the third case is a 55-year-old driver at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

