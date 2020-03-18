Coronavirus: Selangor, KL authorities start operations to advise people from moving about

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police in Malaysia's Selangor state and officers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall have separately begun operations to curb people from going about their business as usual, as part of the government's Movement Control Order (MCO) that began on Wednesday (March 18).

Selangor criminal investigation department (CID) chief Fadzil Ahmat said his deputy, Mr Zaldino Zaludin, led the operations on Wednesday evening.

The operations began at around 6pm with a total of 27 officers and 81 personnel involved in conducting roadblocks and checks on premises as well as public areas around Shah Alam and Petaling Jaya.

"For now we will advise those who are outside to only go out when necessary or for emergencies.

"During the ops, we also found several businesses, including a car wash, restaurant and vape shop, open for business. We advised them to close immediately or face stern action," he said.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil said they also found that a temple in Section 8, Shah Alam, holding its annual general meeting.

"We advised them to disperse immediately and close the temple," he said.

Meanwhile, KL City Hall, or DBKL, deployed almost 2,000 officers to various parts of the capital city to enforce the MCO.

Said DBKL corporate planning director Khairul Azmir Ahmad: "Everything went smoothly with some exceptions of people found to be operating roadside stalls and food trucks, which are not allowed.

"Officers politely told the traders to dismantle their stores and move out of the area. There was no fuss at all."

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday appealed to Malaysians to stay at home to "protect yourself and your family".

In a special address telecast live on television, he said the reason the government had imposed the MCO was to stop people from moving around.

"Within the period of two weeks, all of you and your children should spend more time at home. Just stay at home. No need to go out anywhere.

"With this, everyone can avoid and help stop the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak and God willing, it will be stopped," he said.