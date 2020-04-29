Coronavirus: Malaysians can now be accompanied by one family member when buying essentials under new rules

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Those in Malaysia who need to leave their homes to buy food or other essentials can now be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house from Wednesday (April 29) until May 12 following a relaxation to the conditions under the movement control order (MCO).

This is stated in the latest Gazette on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases which was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Additionally, it is also stated that any person who is travelling to seek medical or health services can also be accompanied by another person.

Prior to this, individuals were not allowed to take anyone with them when buying essentials.

The document also stated that those who wished to buy essential items or seek medical treatment could only do so within a 10km radius from their homes.

The minister said individuals who wished to move from one place to another within an infected local area or from one infected local area to another infected local area could only do so after obtaining written permission from the nearest police station.

He also said that any Malaysian, permanent resident or expatriate returning from abroad would also be required to undergo a health examination upon arrival before proceeding to immigration clearance at any point of entry.