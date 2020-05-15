Coronavirus: Parts of Pudu area in Kuala Lumpur come under semi-enhanced movement curbs

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parts of the Pudu area in Kuala Lumpur have been cordoned off by the authorities under a semi-enhanced movement control order (MCO).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim when contacted on Friday (May 15) confirmed the incident.

"It is not a lockdown or enhanced MCO. It's similar to what we did at the Chow Kit market," he said.

News site Malay Mail reported that armed Forces personnel was seen setting up barbed wire fencing as early as 3am at surrounding areas across Hotel Pudu Plaza.

On May 5, two areas in Selayang and Chow Kit were put under close supervision by the authorities to check the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that Taman Wilayah and Taman Desa Bakti in Selayang as well as Jalan Raja Bot in Chow Kit were not placed under enhanced movement control order during his daily media conference on that day.

He said they put up barbed wire at these three places to tighten the movement of residents.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, had said the area was under semi-enhanced MCO.

"What it means is that we do not close the area but there will be limited access points.

Related Story Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

"People without proper documents or individuals who are at high risk (of being exposed to the virus) will not be allowed to go out.

"Health Ministry personnel will also carry out Covid-19 testing," he said during a press conference on May 5.