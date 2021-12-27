Coronavirus pandemic hurting Asia's youth but they are staying resilient

JAKARTA - Nearly two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, there are more out-of-school, malnourished and depressed young people across Asia as families struggle to cope with job losses and tight finances.

But the pandemic has also taught a generation of youth the importance of being resilient and adaptable. And many have picked up new skills or rediscovered the joy of spending time with their families and loved ones.

Thai blogger Thanaporn Limrungsukho, 41, said her two children, aged five and eight, have grown closer following the lockdown. "They still fight, but they've also learnt how to compromise or negotiate with each other, which I think are essential skills."

Ten-year-old Ursula Merveille Virinescia, an Indonesian, said she has learnt new skills such as drawing, painting and creating animations on her smartphone apps.

For most young people in the region, however, the pandemic has resulted in missed opportunities.

In Indonesia, where a quarter of the 270 million population are aged 10 to 24, parents have resorted to pulling their children out of school or marrying off their young daughters to ease their financial burden.

The legal age for marriage for both men and women is 19 in the Muslim-majority country, but official data show requests for special dispensations tripling from 23,126 in 2019 to 64,211 last year.

In Thailand, at least 10,000 students are estimated to have dropped out of school since the pandemic began, and the number is expected to rise to 65,000 by the end of this year, said Equitable Education Fund's director of civil society Sompong Jitradub.

In Malaysia, 21,316 students left school from last March to July this year, according to the Education Ministry.

Likewise, in India, 4.6 per cent of children are not enrolled in school this year, nearly doubling from 2018, according to a report by non-profit group Pratham. Some 150 million children are out of the school system, according to official figures.

The physical and mental health of the young have also taken a beating.

India has recorded a whopping 91 per cent jump in the number of "severely acute malnourished" children, with 1.77 million such cases as at Oct 14 this year, compared with November last year.

Two-year-old Pawan is one such malnourished child. He has developed oedema, which causes fluid to accumulate in his body tissues. The toddler weighs only a little over 9kg, about half the recommended weight for children of his age as prescribed by the World Health Organisation.