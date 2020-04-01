Coronavirus: Malaysia's total cases at 2,908, deaths 45; recoveries hit high of 108 on Wed

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia has discharged 108 Covid-19 patients on Wednesday (April 1), which is the highest number of recoveries in a day so far since the outbreak.

The Health Ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was a sign that Malaysia's recovery rate has been improving.

"The total number of Covid-19 patients who have been discharged is 645, which is 22.2 per cent of the total number of cases," said Datuk Noor Hisham at a news conference here.

He also announced 142 new confirmed cases in the country, bringing Malaysia's total tally to 2,908.

Out of the total number of patients, 102 are treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 66 patients requiring ventilators.

Malaysia also recorded two more Covid-19 deaths to 45.

The fatalities involved an 80-year-old Malaysian woman and a 62-year-old Malaysian man. Both were treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and have a history of diabetes and high blood pressure.