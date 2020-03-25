Coronavirus: Malaysia's Queen cooks for healthcare personnel

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Queen has been looking after frontliners battling the coronavirus pandemic by cooking for them.

"Today's dishes that I would be sending to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) are ayam gulai tempoyak, fried cabbage and salted egg, " Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wrote on her Instagram account on Tuesday (March 24).

Ayam gulai tempoyak is a chicken dish cooked with curry-like sauce and a Malay condiment made from fermented durian.

Tunku Azizah also said she cooked anchovies sambal and and a beef and potato stir fried dish for her children.

Her Instagram post was accompanied with pictures of the dishes that she cooked for her children as well as the medical personnel working at the hospital and the CPRC at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya.

Many people praised Tunku Azizah for her caring nature especially during a national crisis that is gripping the country.

"Alhamdulilah, we are blessed to have a caring queen, " said a commenator named Jedot.

Another commentator with the handle laksamana_matel said the food looked delicious.

"Thank you Tunku Azizah for your willingness in cooking for our healthcare personnel. May Allah showers you with blessings," he said.

Last Sunday, Tunku Azizah also treated medical personnel at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and the CPRC to her cooking.

Tunku Azizah, who is a cooking enthusiast, cooked white rice, curry chicken, fried vegetables, and omelette for those at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Those based at the CPRC got to enjoy Tunku Azizah's "cheminahsayang fried rice" with sambal tumis bilis and a muffin.