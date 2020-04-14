Coronavirus: Malaysia's popular shopping streets Jalan Masjid India under total lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Popular shopping streets in downtown Kuala Lumpur called the Jalan Masjid India district have been placed under total lockdown after more than 40 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) no one is allowed to enter or leave the area, and food is distributed to residents by the authorities for 14 days. Health officials will check the health status of every residents.

The authorities have installed barbed wire fences around the area, which gets its name from a large mosque at the centre of the district which is frequented by Malaysia's Indian-Muslim community.

The Jalan Masjid India district has a radius of about 1km and has more than 10,000 residents, including 6,000 staying at the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion flats and 3,200 people at Menara City One.

These three apartments had themselves been under the EMCO after coronavirus cases surged there.

Premises along street names known to most Malaysians have also been closed. They included Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Dang Wangi and Jalan Munshi Abdullah.

The shopping streets are popular with tourists including those from Singapore.

A check by The Star revealed that security forces have been seen putting up barbed wire fences at passageways in the area since Monday (April 13) night.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the EMCO on the area on Tuesday (April 14) until April 28.

"We hope the residents and premise owners give their full cooperation to the authorities," he told reporters at his daily news conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Jalan Masjid India thus joined several others areas which have been placed under total lockdown following surges in virus cases - villages in Simpang Renggam in Johor and those in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Malaysia on Monday reported 4,817 infections and 77 deaths.