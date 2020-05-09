Coronavirus: Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin to address the nation on May 10 at 2pm

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is slated to speak to the nation on Sunday (May 10) at 2pm, just two days ahead of the end of fourth phase of the country's movement restrictions.

The speech will be telecast live on TV and on the premier's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, Malaysiakini news reported.

Malaysia first imposed the movement control order (MCO) on March 18 for two weeks as cases of the coronavirus began to rise sharply.

The MCO has since been extended three more times, each by a period of two weeks, with the latest one to end after Tuesday - the 56th day of the curbs.

Last week, the health authorities said the country is on a "recovery phase" with new daily cases mostly in double digits in the last three weeks, compared to triple digits in mid-March and first two weeks of April.

The untiring Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the secretary-general of the Health Ministry, who appeared live in news conference daily for nearly two months, took a break from addressing the media live on Saturday.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 54 new cases to bring the cumulative infections to 6,589, and one more death to bring the total fatality to 108.

Under the partial lockdown, everyone was ordered to stay at home and could only leave their homes for essential work, or if they were buying groceries, food or medicines.

Malaysia from Monday (May 4) began what PM Muhyiddin called "conditional MCO" with most businesses allowed to reopen while adopting health precautions, and the authorities lifting most roadblocks.

Mass gatherings such as religious services, concerts, cinemas and theme parks are still barred, and barbers and hairdressers have yet to be given the go-ahead to restart their services.

It isn't clear if PM Muhyiddin would totally lift the MCO, extend the conditional MCO, or introduce a new permutation of the partial lockdown.